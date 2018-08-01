NCB Capital confirms compliance with GIPS

NCB Capital is Saudi Arabia’s largest asset manager and the world’s largest Shari’ah-compliant asset manager with more than SAR 140 billion of assets under its management.
Saudi Arabia-based NCB Capital, has announced its compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS), reported local daily Saudi Gazette.
GIPS is a globally recognised investment performance standard for calculating and presenting investment performance.
Sarah J Al Suhaimi, CEO of NCB Capital, said, “NCB Capital continues to apply leading global practises that improve investment performance as well as enhance transparency for our clients”