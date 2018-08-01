Latest News
Wednesday 01, August 2018 by Kudakwashe

NCB Capital confirms compliance with GIPS

 

NCB Capital is Saudi Arabia’s largest asset manager and the world’s largest Shari’ah-compliant asset manager with more than SAR 140 billion of assets under its management.

  

Saudi Arabia-based NCB Capital, has announced its compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS), reported local daily Saudi Gazette.

GIPS is a globally recognised investment performance standard for calculating and presenting investment performance.

Sarah J Al Suhaimi, CEO of NCB Capital, said, “NCB Capital continues to apply leading global practises that improve investment performance as well as enhance transparency for our clients”

 

