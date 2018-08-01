Abraaj liquidators seek more buyers for fund unit

Interested buyers have until 24 August to bid for all of the asset-management platform or some of its private equity funds, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Bids for any limited-partner stakes should be submitted separately, the people said.

Court-appointed liquidators are trying to settle more than $1 billion of debt owed by Abraaj, once one of the most influential emerging-market investors until its dramatic collapse this year. Whoever ends up buying the firm’s asset-management unit will gain access to more than a dozen developing countries worldwide.

Efforts by Abraaj’s provisional liquidators to seek a wider pool of bidders for the assets is a sign of the complexities of the sale. York Capital Management has offered about $400 million, including $350 million to buy Abraaj’s stakes in some of its private equity funds and the rest for the asset-management platform, according to people familiar with the matter.

All offers will be considered based on factors including the value of the bid, assets they’re trying to buy and investor feedback, with preference for proposals targeting the entire business, according to the people. Successful bids will be presented to the limited partners of the relevant funds and a decision on buyers will be made by 7 September, the people said.

Cerberus Capital Management LP, whose offer of about $25 million was the lowest among several, pulled out of the process after its offer was rejected, people familiar with the matter said this month.

A unit of Abu Dhabi Financial Group is also said to have made a $55 million bid to manage Abraaj’s funds and cover the company’s costs, as well as end-of-service payments for employees. An earlier proposal from Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital Inc. was also turned down by the liquidators, even though the firm had also made an offer for Abraaj’s limited-partnership stakes.

Deloitte LLP, one of the two liquidators, declined to comment. The second, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.