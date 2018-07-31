Kuwait's Kufpec secures $1.1 billion finance deal

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), First Abu Dhabi Bank as well as Societe Generale, Japan’s Mizuho and Scotiabank are the banks involved in the transaction.
Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (Kufpec) has signed a $1.1 billion finance deal with a number of banks to help it expand its oil and gas operations, reported local daily, Arab Times.
Kufpec, a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), aims to increase its output to 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.