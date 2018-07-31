GIB welcomes new Group Chief Risk Officer

"I am pleased that Arun has joined us as the chief of the Group's Risk Management. With his wealth of experience, Arun will greatly contribute to our efforts to develop risk management operations and realise GIB vision,” said GIB Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi.

Hari has over 27 years of corporate banking experience in the MENA region, including 20 years with the HSBC Group in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Before joining GIB, he worked as Country Head of Global Banking at the Saudi-British Bank SABB.

“The changes we have been seeing in the regional landscape provide GIB with several good opportunities for growth. I am looking forward to working with both the Board, the Executive Leadership team and employees to build a risk culture that will help GIB to strike a balance between prudent risk management & sustainable business growth and respond nimbly to the emerging threats,” said Hari.

Hari holds a BSc in Mathematics from Mahatma Gandhi University in India and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University in the United States.