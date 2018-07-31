Awad Capital announces close of sale of Eton Institute

Awad Capital, the independent, Dubai-based, DIFC-regulated financial services firm, has announced the successful closing of the sale of 100 per cent of Eton Institute’s share capital to a leading regional specialised private equity platform for an undisclosed amount.

Acting as the financial advisor to Eton Institute’s shareholders Awad Capital led the process to completion, while Tribonian Law Advisors acted as the sell-side legal advisor.

“Executing 100 per cent founder exits is one of the most challenging exercises for an investment bank and we were pleased to deliver this result for our client despite the market conditions. We wish the company ongoing success under the stewardship of its new owners who are best positioned to take it to the next level in terms of growth and profile,” said Ziad Awad, CEO of Awad Capital.

Eton Institute was founded in 2002 by Dr. Eli Abirached and has rapidly grown to become one of the UAE’s leading language institutes, offering courses and content for over 160 languages online and out of its locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The sale will allow the company to maintain its growth trajectory and scale its operations further across the UAE and in the region.