Social Media Monitoring start-up Crowd Analyzer secures $1.1 million funding from regional VCs

The group of investors, led by Wamda Capital, includes Arzan Capital, Faith Capital, and Raed VC. The funds will enable Crowd Analyzer to scale up the business and expand its operations in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

Founded in 2014 by Ahmed Saad and Bahaa Galal, Crowd Analyzer entered the market commercially in 2016. The team specialises in Arabic-focused social media monitoring, analysing content and conversations for sentiment, relevance and Arabic dialect using different technology including AI, proprietary machine learning and natural language processing.

Crowd Analyzer works closely with strategic partners and leading global social networks to analyse publicly available data and provide invaluable, up-to-date insights to clients. With an offering in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, Crowd Analyzer’s portfolio spans major corporations in 10 different Arab countries and features international brands including Dubai Media Group, International Committee of the Red Cross, Expo 2020, Huawei, Souq.com, DHL and Uber.

“For three years, Crowd Analyzer has delivered actionable intelligence and data enabling world-class companies in the region to harness the power of social media. As the only Arabic-focused social media monitoring platform, we offer our clients invaluable data that incorporates regional dialects, relevance and of course sentiment analysis. This latest round of funding will enable us to continue our growth in Saudi Arabia and allow us to explore further opportunities in the regional market,” said Ahmed Saad, CEO and Co-founder of Crowd Analyzer.

Crowd Analyzer has supported major regional and international events such as the World Government Summit, Cannes Lions and Dubai Lynx through setting up command centres to garner real time information on the conversations surrounding the events on social media. Crowd Analyzer offers allied services including PR mapping, competitor benchmarking, brand health audits and influencer analysis. Crowd Analyzer’s State of Social Media report is regarded as an invaluable reference for the region.

“Our use of AI and Machine Learning enables us to better monitor social media and mine data, providing brands and organizations with the most up-to-date and relevant insights,” said Bahaa Galal, CTO and Co-founder of Crowd Analyzer.

The start-up is one of the major success stories from TECOM Group’s in5 Innovation Centres that support entrepreneurs through training and mentorship, as well as access to facilities and creative space. The data intelligence provider recently moved from the in5 Tech Innovation Centre in Dubai Knowledge Village to a new office in Dubai Media City.