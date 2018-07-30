Cash boom turns South African bonds into world-beaters

A resurgent currency and the return of foreign investment have helped South African bonds to the top of the emerging-market pile.

Rand-denominated government debt has returned 6.5 per cent in dollar terms this month, the best performance out of 19 major emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg Barclays indexes. The average for developed-nation peers was less than 0.1 per cent.

that is quite a turnaround from the last quarter, when South Africa’s bonds bore the brunt of an emerging-market sell-off, losing 17 per cent, with only Turkey and Argentina doing worse.

“Both the rand and South African government bonds have been rather resilient recently due to improved sentiment on news around investment undertakings by Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE,” Zaakirah Ismail, a fixed-income specialist at Standard Bank Group.

That shows in foreign-investor demand for the country’s bonds. After a record sell-off spanning almost three months, non-residents have been net buyers for the past three weeks. Friday alone saw a net inflow of ZAR 2.4 billion, the most in a day since 13 March 2018.

South Africa needs portfolio flows to help plug a persistent current-account deficit and support the rand, which has gained 4.2 per cent in July, further boosting returns on the country’s bonds for dollar investors.