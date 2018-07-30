Jordan Islamic Bank inaugurates solar power plant

Jordan Islamic Bank (JIB), a subsidiary of AlBaraka Banking Group (ABG) has inaugurated a special power station for solar power generation to cover 75 per cent of the consumption of the bank's branches, offices as well as administrations in Amman, Zarqa as well as Madaba and Balqa and

In a statement, JIB said that 100 per cent of the consumption will be channelled towards 38 branches and offices of the bank in addition to the buildings of the head office.

Musa Abdelaziz Shihadeh, General Manager of JIB, said, “This station comes in line with the strategic sustainability plan of our bank, relying on 50 per cent of the bank's consumption of renewable energy, protecting the environment as well as reducing the negative impact on it and supporting the national economy through the Bank's continued adoption of alternative energy-saving projects.”

AGB is licenced with Central Bank of Bahrain as an Islamic wholesale bank and is listed on Bahrain Bourse and Nasdaq Dubai stock exchanges.

AGB offers retail, corporate as well as treasury and investment banking services, in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari'ah and has an authorised capital of $ 2.5 billion.