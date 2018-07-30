Network International to support Alipay in the UAE

Network International, has partnered with Alipay to provide seamless payment services to the Chinese community in the UAE.

The collaboration will allow Network International to act as both merchant acquirer and solution provider for mobile-based transactions via Alipay at points of sale and for online purchases.

In his recent three-day visit to UAE, the Chinese president acknowledged the need to further strengthen trade and economic integration between the two countries.

Alipay’s presence in UAE coincides with the growing influence of digital-savvy Chinese consumers on the country’s retail and tourism sectors.