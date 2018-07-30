Ajman free zone supports media and entertainment start-ups

“Globally, entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are widely considered to be vital to national economies. We are committed to support the small and mid-size business investors and offer cost effective services for SME sector and boost UAE’s rankings in global business destination list,” said HE Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Media City Free Zone, ahead of the free zone’s launch.

AMCFZ is developed for making the emirate of Ajman an international economic centre for investors and businesses, in line with the “Ajman 2021” vision.

The Chairman announced a landmark decision to abolish all the security deposits related to visa process for new companies which set-up their base in Ajman Media City Free Zone, saying, “We want the new business owners to receive significant cost advantage and make it easier for them to set up a new business in UAE. This decision will support the entire creative, media and entertainment industry.”

Ajman Media City Free Zone is entering in strategic alliances in key markets of India and Egypt according to HE Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Ajman Media City Free Zone.

“In India, we have successfully created long term alliance with two of the largest media conglomerates, Times of India and Hindustan Times. As part of the collaboration, AMCFZ will identify value propositions, projects and events that can be localized for the UAE market and be brought to Ajman,” said Al Hashemi.

A high level delegation also visited Egypt to finalise alliances with leading organisations such as Media Public Free Zone and Egyptian Media Production City where a strategic collaboration with Osama Heikhal, EMPC chairman was discussed and an MoU signed.