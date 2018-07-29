UAE and Invest India sign artificial intelligence MoU

The UAE ministery of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Invest India have signed MoU for future cooperation in AI economies.

The partnership will focus on open bilateral engagement through a joint working group, there is potential collaboration between governments, technology start-ups, academia and industry associations to understand how technology is evolving and how its adoption can be accelerated.

The UAE-India collaboration will seek to evaluate the dynamic nature of innovation and technology by convening a UAE-India AI Working Committee (TWG) between the UAE Ministry for Artificial Intelligence, Invest India as well as start-up India.

HE Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence for UAE, said, “How a country chooses to embrace Artificial Intelligence will have a tremendous impact on a country’s ability to innovate and prosper.”