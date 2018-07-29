KAMCO issues KWD 40 million bond

Kuwait-based, KAMCO Investment Company (KAMCO), has issued KWD 40 million, five-year tenure bond.

Khaled Fouad, Chief Investment Officer of KAMCO, said that proceeds from the issuance will be used for financing the future activities of the company.

KAMCO and Gulf Bank are the joint lead managers and arrangers for the debt securities issuance and the transaction was well received by investors, which witnessed by a strong oversubscription which was covered in a period of three days.

Capital Intelligence Ratings recently assigned its BBB investment grade ratings on KAMCO, reported local daily, Kuwait Times.