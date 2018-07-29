Saudi Arabia’s SABIC posts 81 per cent gain in quarterly profit

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has posted an 81 per cent increase in second-quarter profit as selling prices and sales volumes rose.

In a statement, SABIC said that its net income rose to SAR 6.7 billion ($1.8 billion) from SAR 3.71 billion year ago, and the company’s revenue increased 26 per cent to SAR 43.3 billion.

Saudi Aramco said earlier this month it may buy shares in SABIC from the country’s sovereign wealth fund as the world’s biggest crude oil exporter expands its business ahead of a planned initial public offering. Aramco has no plans to acquire any publicly held shares in SABIC, it said.

SABIC shares have gained 27 per cent this year, helped by MSCI’s announcement last month that it will include Saudi Arabia in its emerging-market index next year. That compares with 16 per cent gain for the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index.