Morocco chief planner warns on state companies' debt spree

“Strict vigilance is in order today,” said Ahmed Lahlimi in written replies to emailed questions, “especially since the external debt of public companies has started to slightly surpass” the government’s. At their current rate of growth, state companies’ external debt will reach 17 per cent of GDP in 2019, up from 10.4 per cent in 2010, he said. That would be the highest on record, according to Finance Ministry data.

Companies such as Office Cherifien des Phosphates, the state renewable energies authority, and railway monopoly ONCF raised AED 118 billion ($12.5 billion) in external debt in 2012-2016 to help fund AED 374 billion in investments. These included massive fertilizer plants, large solar and wind projects and Africa’s first high-speed rail link, official data show.

At the same time, Morocco has made strides in stabilising its public debt and reducing its budget- and current-account deficits. The government plans to cut the ratio of debt to gross domestic product to under 60 per cent in 2021 from 64.7 per cent in 2017.

While the North African nation has escaped much of the turmoil that has gripped other neighbours following the 2011 uprisings against long-time leaders, public discontent has been rising, particularly in regions that have endured chronic under-development. Higher financing costs may exacerbate a slowdown in investment growth, hurt competitiveness and potentially dim foreign investors’ interest.

Lahlimi said he sees the economy’s financing gap “stabilising” at an average four per cent of GDP in 2018 and in 2019, down from 5.5 per cent over the 2012-2017 period. The government will have to plug that gap in equal parts through debt and foreign direct investment, he said, and that can hurt its plan to bring the GDP/debt ratio below 60 per cent in 2021.

Overall outstanding public debt—a composite of central government and state company debt—will rise to 82.7 per cent of GDP in 2019 from 81.4 per cent in 2016 The government’s domestic debt will rise to 51.7 per cent of GDP in 2019 from 50.7 per cent in 2017 Its external debt will ease to 14.1 per cent from 14.3 per cent in 2017 and 11.8 per cent in 2010 Trade deficit to average 18.6 per cent of GDP in 2018 and 2019, versus 17.8 per cent last year Slowdown in government receipts growth will widen budget deficit to 3.9 per cent of GDP in 2018 from 3.4 per cent last year; gap projected to narrow to 3.6 per cent in 2019.