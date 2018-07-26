Moelis & Company to apply for Saudi Arabia advisory licence

The New York-based boutique investment bank, Moelis & Company, is expected to apply for a licence from the Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA) to enable it to secure more deals.

Moelis & Company was chosen last year as an adviser by Aramco on its plans for what could be the world's largest initial public share offering, reported Reuters.

Foreign financial services firms are required to obtain licences for certain activities within the country's capital markets such as advisory roles on IPOs and merger and acquisition deals.