Tanzania targets setting up mineral exchange by end of 2018

Tanzania plans to establish a minerals exchange by the end of this year, in a bid to ensure the East African nation reaps the most from its resources, Minerals Minister Angellah Kairuki said.

The nation’s resources including gold, diamonds, iron, silver, copper, graphite and other rare earth minerals such as gemstones.

“We will take into consideration the laws to ensure that this plan is successful,” Kairuki said in a statement on a government website.

Officials from the Tanzania Mercantile Exchange, which was launched in 2015 to trade agricultural produce and has yet to start, will help develop the mineral exchange, the minister said.