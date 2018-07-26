ADX grants Daman Investments TSS licence

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has granted Daman Investments with the licence to provide TSS services to its clients, making it the fifth company on the exchange to do so.

Shehab Gargash, Chairman of Daman Investments, said that Daman Securities is so delighted to obtain a licence for technical short selling from ADX, this step will help the company improve and develop its services to better serve the local market, reported local newswire, WAM.