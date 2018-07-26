South Africa plans independent probe of Public Investment Corp

South Africa will set up an independent inquiry into affairs at the Public Investment Corp, Africa’s largest money manager.

The National Treasury, said that the Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene met with the PIC board to discuss steps to deal with governance issues.

The announcement follows the United Democratic Movement’s demand that PIC’s CEO, Dan Matjila, be suspended amid allegations that he used PIC funds to support the business of a woman with whom he was romantically involved, claims the CEO has denied.