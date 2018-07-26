HSBC appoints global banking head for MENA

HSBC has appointed Gareth Thomas as regional Head of Global Banking for the MENA and Turkey.

In a statemen, HSBC said that Thomas will succeed Matthew Wallace, who was recently appointed as HSBC’s Head of Global Banking for Europe.

Thomas currently HSBC’s Co-Head of Public Sector for Global Banking in London, will relocate to Dubai and will be responsible for the execution, leadership as well as delivery of HSBC’s global banking strategy in the region, reported local daily Gulf Business.