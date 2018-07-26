Latest News
Thursday 26, July 2018 by Kudakwashe

Egypt's GDP grows 5.3 per cent in 2017, highest in 10 years

 

Egyptian ministry of planning said that the country’s gross domestic product grew 5.3 per cent in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, the highest in 10 years reported Reuters.   

  

Hala al-Saeed, Planning Minister, said that this is a further sign of recovery amid tough reforms which were introduced as part of $12 billion IMF loan agreement.

The country’s budget deficit had fallen below 10 per cent for the first time since 2011, added Mohamed Maait, the Finance Minister. Non-oil exports grew by 12.3 per cent in the same period under review.

However, the purchasing manager’s index survey from Emirates NBD said that despite a slight improvement in June, Egypt’s non-oil private-sector business activity has been in contraction for months associated with reductions in output.

 

