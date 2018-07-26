Egypt's GDP grows 5.3 per cent in 2017, highest in 10 years

Hala al-Saeed, Planning Minister, said that this is a further sign of recovery amid tough reforms which were introduced as part of $12 billion IMF loan agreement.

The country’s budget deficit had fallen below 10 per cent for the first time since 2011, added Mohamed Maait, the Finance Minister. Non-oil exports grew by 12.3 per cent in the same period under review.

However, the purchasing manager’s index survey from Emirates NBD said that despite a slight improvement in June, Egypt’s non-oil private-sector business activity has been in contraction for months associated with reductions in output.