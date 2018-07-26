Amana Insurance’s appeal against SAR 12 million fine dismissed

Saudi Arabia’s Administrative Appeal Court has rejected Amana Cooperative Insurance’s appeal against a SAR 12.4 million fine issued by the CCHI.

In a statement to Tadawal, Amana Cooperative Insurance, said that the court’s ruling has no negative impact on the insurer’s financial statements, as it previously set aside provisions to hedge against the repercussions of the claim.

The insurer added that it will duly disclose any updates concerning the issue.