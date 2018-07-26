Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry launches a digital financial platform

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance has launched a digital portal Etimad, to streamline services for the public and private sector, reported local daily, Arab News.

The platform will allow SMEs to break down many obstacles and open up new opportunities.

Etimad platform will enable an easy access for all SMEs to Government tenders, which will ensure fair competition, increased transparency, and greater opportunities.”

Ahmed Al-Suwayan, Deputy Minister of Technology and Development in Ministry of Finance, said that the platform will ensure effective communication between the ministry and public and private sector contractors.

The new platform will also boost transparency, improve performance efficiency as well as minimise the administrative and procedural delays between the Ministry of Finance and the beneficiaries in many areas, added Al Suwayan.