Private Equity investments more than double in southern Africa

The number of transactions rose to 750 from 574 in 2016, the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association said in a report on Wednesday. The information was compiled following a survey done with Deloitte that spanned 80 funds focused on the region. The average deal size climbed 54 per cent to 41.7 million rand, it said.

The value of deals last year exceeded the ZAR 14.7 billion average over the past decade even after South Africa’s economy, the most industrialised on the continent, contracted in the first quarter. Private equity firms raised ZAR 7.5 billion during the year, a decrease from the ZAR 10.2 billion they raised in 2016.

Funds under management increased to ZAR 158.6 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.4 per cent since SAVCA started compiling the data in 1999. The most popular sectors last year included retail, real estate, infrastructure, banks and insurance in countries that also included Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.