SIB’s ratings affirmed with a ‘stable’ outlook

The rating is constrained by high customer concentrations in the deposit base, asset/liability maturity mismatches and the moderately challenging environment. SIB’s Long- and Short-Term Foreign Currency Ratings (FCRs) are affirmed at ‘A-’ and ‘A2’, respectively. The FCR is set one-notch above the FSR and is strongly underpinned by the Bank’s government ownership and the very high likelihood of official support from the federal government and the central bank should it become necessary. The Support Rating of ‘2’ is maintained.

Although the credit environment in some sectors remains moderately challenging due to the lingering impact of the decline in oil prices in 2015, the recent improvement in business sentiment suggests that demand for financing from both the retail and corporate sectors is likely to be reasonably good this year. CI Ratings believes that most of SIB’s key financial parameters will continue to be maintained at their current good levels although the continuing decline in operating profitability could become a concern unless rectified quickly. A ‘Stable’ Outlook is appended to all the ratings.

As the flagship bank of the emirate of Sharjah, the Bank receives substantial support from its largest shareholder, the government of Sharjah. A convertible sukuk subscribed by a government entity last year was converted into equity shares at year-end pushing up the capital base. Additionally, shareholders were paid bonus shares instead of cash dividends. Due to these measures, the Bank was able to absorb much of the negative impact of the adoption of IFRS 9 in Q1 2018. Capital ratios remain at a solid level despite declines in 2017 and Q1 2018. Although strong growth in risk-weighted assets is expected this year, the Bank expects to maintain its CAR above 18% at year-end. We believe that this would be more likely if there were an improvement in operating profitability.

The Bank’s financing portfolio has a high concentration to the well performing government sector in Sharjah. Underwriting standards are conservative, and exposures are substantially secured by the value of mortgaged properties. The non-performing IFF (NPIFF) to gross IFF ratio has declined over the last few years owing to fewer impairments and the growth in the denominator. The ratio is still regarded as moderately high though on a par with the peer group average. The coverage ratio was almost full at end 2017 and strengthened at end Q1 2018 after the IFRS 9 related adjustment to reserves and retained earnings. A good pipeline of recoveries and the projected growth in financings this year suggest that the NPIFF ratio could fall further at end 2018.

The Bank’s liquidity ratios continue to be very comfortable despite some tightening at end 2017 because of the strong growth in IFFs. The increase in the Bank’s customer deposit base has kept pace with the expansion of IFFs and CI expects liquidity ratios to be maintained at comfortable levels going forward. High levels of capital and moderately high medium-term borrowings have ensured strong net IFFs to stable funds ratios over the years; that ratio has historically been better than the peer group average. SIB has a higher level of medium-term borrowings on its balance sheet than many banks in the country. Refinancing risks are still at manageable levels, but significantly higher levels of borrowings could make the balance sheet vulnerable to external shocks.

Despite the sizeable capital and medium-term funds on the balance sheet, SIB’s asset/liability maturity mismatches in the short-end of the spectrum continue to be wide, reflecting very low levels of less-than-one-year tenor IFFs. In addition, SIB’s exposures to the real estate market through mortgage financing, building construction financing, and investment properties have also contributed to maturity mismatches. This is a constraining factor for the ratings.

The Bank also holds a good stock of liquid and quasi-liquid assets, of which investments accounted for 41%. The investment portfolio, which has very few impairments, consists primarily of readily marketable securities issued by sovereigns, banks, and top-rated private sector entities. Liquid and quasi-liquid assets more than adequately cover short-term interbank liabilities, which grew last year. SIB’s portfolio of investment properties and properties held for sale is moderately high compared to conventional banks but is generating some revenue.

Customer concentrations in the customer deposit base are high because the Bank receives sizeable funds from the government and its related entities. However, SIB’s levels are not as high as many of its peers.

SIB’s profitability ratios are generally weaker than those of the sector average and the high dependence on investment and property related earnings also makes the income base volatile. Margins improved last year and the strong growth in average IFF volumes led to a good increase in net profit-sharing income. However, reduced gains from investment properties and higher operating costs (due to increased headcount and the growth in business volumes) led to a decline in operating profit for the second consecutive year. Lower provisioning expenses, however, resulted in a small rise in net profit, and although the ROAA declined, it was still at an acceptable level.

SIB is a fully-fledged Islamic bank with total assets of AED38 billion (USD10.4 billion) at end 2017. It is regarded as the national bank of its emirate of incorporation and has a close relationship with the local government. Its core businesses are corporate and retail banking, and investments. The Bank currently operates in all the emirates. The government of Sharjah and Kuwait Finance House are major shareholders with 37.6% and 18.2% stakes, respectively.