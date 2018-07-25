Agility bid for part of Abraaj's investment business

Kuwait-based Agility has submitted a bid to acquire part of the investment management business of Abraaj Group, reported Reuters.

Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, is one of several potential buyers of the investment management unit of Dubai-based Abraaj.

Abraaj filed for provisional liquidation in the Cayman Islands in June following months of turmoil related to a row with investors alleging the misuse of their money in a $1 billion healthcare fund.

The private equity firm has denied any wrongdoing.

PwC and Deloitte, Abraaj's joint provisional liquidators, are seeking a buyer as they seek to safeguard the funds and repay creditors.

There parties interested in Abraaj, US-based York Capital Management, Abu Dhabi Financial Group as well as Agility, one potential bidder Cerberus Capital Management pulled out after not getting enough investor support for its offer.