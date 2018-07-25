Iran replaces central bank chief amid economic turmoil

Iran has replaced its central bank governor, amid fallout over banking scandals and the ongoing economic crisis, according to local newswire, The Islamic Republic News Agency.

Following a cabinet meeting announcement, Valiollah Seif will be replaced by Abdolnasser Hemati.

Hemmati, 61, who was slated to become ambassador to China previously served as head of Central Insurance of Iran.

The outgoing central governor chief, Seif, has come under fire in the previous weeks particularly over his handling of a currency crisis that has seen the rial lose more than half its value against the

An attempt to enforce a fixed rate for the rial in April sparked a boom in black market exchanges, forcing the central bank to backtrack as the currency’s street value crashed to record lows last month

The crisis was heightened by Washington’s announcement in May that it was pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposing full sanctions as well as more pending sanctions later this year.