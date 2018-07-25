S&P Dow Jones to add Saudi stocks to emerging market indices next year

S&P Dow Jones Indices, a global equity index compiler, said that it will upgrade Tadawal to emerging market status from a stand-alone market next year, reported Reuters.

S&P Dow Jones has become the latest in a series of index firms to promote Saudi Arabia’ bourse and it raised their weightings from 50 per cent to 100 per cent in September.

The Tadawal missed S&P Dow Jones in the previous years due to limited access to foreign investors, hence this move comes as a response to the Kingdom’s reforms to encourage foreign direct investment.

Earlier this year in March FTSE Russell decided to upgrade Saudi Arabia to emerging market status in 2019 and MSCI made a similar decision last month. The upgrade will likely attract around $10 billion of passive funds.