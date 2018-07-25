Ethiopia to sell airline hotel, airports in investor hunt

The sale of airline-owned real estate may be easier and quicker than, for example, a privatisation of the much coveted Ethio Telecom monopoly, which the Horn of Africa nation plans to split in two and sell down following two years of study.

Ethiopian Airlines enterprise is emerging as the flag bearer of plans by Africa’s fastest-growing economy to open up to foreign investors after decades as a closed shop.

While new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s ruling politburo has said a minority stake in the continent’s largest carrier could be up for grabs, the CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam adds that related assets such as airports and a five-star hotel could also be sold off. That would give investors an opportunity to take ownership in businesses that were nationalised in the 1980s under the former Communist Derg regime.

Ethiopia needs about $7.5 billion to finish current infrastructure projects and is also battling foreign-exchange shortages, Abiy said earlier this month. The sale of airline-owned real estate may be easier and quicker than, for example, a privatisation of the much coveted Ethio Telecom monopoly, which the country plans to split in two and sell down following two years of review. Railways, sugar mills and power-generation companies will also be considered for stake sales.

Hoteliers with a strong Africa presence include Marriott International which has some executive apartments in Addis Ababa Accor, Europe’s biggest hotel operator, has announced plans to expand on the continent; neither company responded to requests for comment Cargo Airline & Logistics Ethiopia is Africa’s second-biggest producer of flowers after Kenya and fourth-equal worldwide.

Rabobank research said that Ethiopian Airlines owns a 150,000-square-metre hub with capacity for one million metric tonnes of fresh produce a year. “Logistics is a sector with government or national concern” as Ethiopia focuses on producing industrial goods for export to the US and Europe,” added Tewolde.

Ethiopian Airlines does not currently possess global standards for logistics in Ethiopia but the division could be converted into a joint holding with Deutsche Post AG holding a 49 per cent stake within weeks.

Ethiopian Airports Enterprise, owns 23 domestic airports, according to its website, from Addis Ababa to Arba Minch and the airline is in charge of shopping centres, cafeterias, banking kiosks, internet services and parking facilities

Last week the airline stared talks with Aerospace manufacturing to extend Ethiopian’s maintenance, repair & overhaul services, negotiations are under way with companies including Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier as well as Safran.