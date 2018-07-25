UAE creates an FDI friendly environment

The UAE has adopted 16 steps that have helped to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) according to local newswire, WAM.

The UAE’s net FDI inflow increased from $9.6 billion in 2012 to $10.4 billion in 2017, an annual growth rate of 1.6 per cent while its cumulative FDI inflows increased from $80.6 billion in 2012 to around $130 billion during the same period under review.

The country’s social and security stability, the geographic location, competitiveness as well as free-market policies and attractive investment environment have enabled it to lead a list of countries that attract FDI.

Additionally, the country’s modern and advanced facilities, infrastructure as well as a range of laws and legislation that are in line with global developments creates an attractive financial environment for the business sector.

The country’s increasing GDP, per capita output, as well as purchasing power are also among the key catalysts that attract FDI.