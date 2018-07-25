Algeria’s Sonatrach engages oil firms to set up trading venture

Sonatrach is in talks with BP, Shell as well as Vitol among other oil trading firms to start a partnership after the Algerian state energy company reached a deal this year to buy its first overseas refinery.

Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour, the CEO of Sonatrach said that the foreign firm will have small shares in the trade joint venture.

The move to form a venture is aimed at easing the burden of its hefty fuel import bill that tripled year-on-year in 2017 to a record $2.5 billion.

Sonatrach signed a contract this year with Vitol to receive products in exchange for crude and in May it had agreed to buy ExxonMobil’s 175,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Augusta refinery in Sicily, Italy, reported Reuters.

Additionally, Sonatrach signed an agreement to build a petrochemical plant with Total and is working on plans with ExxonMobil for possible shale oil production in Algeria.

Boston Consulting Group is advising Sonatrach on its long-term strategy.