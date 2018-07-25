Dubai Chamber strengthens ties with Panama, opens office

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dubai Chamber) has announced the opening of a representative office in the Republic of Panama. The new office has been established to strengthen Dubai Chamber’s presence in Latin America, which forms part of its strategic plan to expand into promising markets, stimulate the emirate’s business environment and attract foreign investment to Dubai.

Dubai Chamber’s Panama office is its second in Latin America and its ninth in the world. Its inauguration follows the opening of offices in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Baku, Azerbaijan; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Erbil, Iraq; Accra, Ghana; Maputo, Mozambique; Nairobi, Kenya and Shanghai, China.

The organisation, which represents Dubai’s business community, is keen to highlight how its international offices form an essential component of its strategy to support Dubai’s economic diversification plans and strengthen the global competitiveness of Emirati companies in overseas markets.

"We are committed to bolstering our presence in countries that provide opportunities for growth and expansion for our partners from Dubai’s business community. Panama is a gateway to the Central American and Latin American regions and offers a host of opportunities, especially in the logistics, finance and agricultural sectors. Its international waterway, the Panama Canal, offers ready access to numerous other strategic markets,” said HE Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber.

Buamim added that the consolidation of trade relations with Panama and other international financial and trade centres is part of the strategic vision to promote Dubai as a global trading hub and is in line with the goals to stimulate economic cooperation with Latin American countries.

Dubai’s non-oil trade between with Panama grew from AED 40.4 million in 2012 to AED 75.7 million in 2017, an increase of 87.4 per cent. Overall, Panama's economy grew by 5.2 per cent in 2017 compared to 2016, with the trade sector accounting for 18 per cent of its GDP, followed by construction at 15.27 per cent, real estate at 13.6 per cent, transportation at 13.3 per cent, financial services at 7.3 per cent and industry at 5.2 per cent.

Dubai’s key imports from Panama include vegetable products and textiles, while its main re-export products to Panama include transport equipment, machinery, electrical/electronic equipment and their parts, and chemicals and their allied products.

Dubai Chamber’s new Panama office aims to contribute to strengthening economic relations between Dubai and Panama’s business communities and to facilitate an improvement of trade between the two regions, which has grown significantly over the past five years.

The opening of Dubai Chamber’s Panama office followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dubai Chamber and the Republic of Panama during the attendance of a high-level delegation headed by Panama’s President HE Juan Carlos Varela at the Global Business Forum on Latin America, which was organised by Dubai Chamber and took place in February this year.