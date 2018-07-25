Central Bank of Kenya to engage KCB Bank on Imperial Bank acquisition

The Central Bank of Kenya and Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) have announced that they will engage KCB in discussions aimed at maximising value for depositors.

In a joint statement, CBK and KDIC said that they will provide further details to stakeholders at the appropriate time.

The two regulators reiterated their commitment in keeping with their respective mandates and in accordance with the laws of Kenya, to protect the interest of depositors, creditors as well as wider public interest.

In October, last year CBK communicated to shortlisted candidates believed to be KCB and Mauritius lender SMB Holdings requesting them to submit their formal proposals by 15 January 2018.

CBK had slated negotiations with the final investor and finalisation of legal documents for a week between 16 and 20 April to aid in the final transaction that will be on or before 20 June.