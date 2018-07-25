Warba Bank launches digital solution for personal finance

Kuwait-based Warba Bank, has launched ‘Express Financing’, a digital solution through which both customers and non-customers, who wish to obtain personal finance can apply using the bank’s digital platforms without having to visit any of the branches.

The new service provides security and protection for the customers’ information provided online. Information security standards are applied to match the photo of the person on ID card with the selfie photo taken by the smartphone.

In addition to security and protection, the applicant is required to make an electronic signature to validate the information provided.

Recently, the bank launched a number of services under the name ‘Express’, including Express Bill, Express Call, Express Eidiyah as well as Express Finance, Express Share and Express Transfer, among other services, reported local daily Kuwait Times.