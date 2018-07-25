IMF commends Saudi Arabia’s economic reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), has announced that Saudi Arabia’s economic reforms are going to improve the business environment, develop a more vibrant SME sector, deepen capital markets as well as increase the involvement of women in the economy and develop new industries with high potential for growth and job creation.

The Kingdom’s real GDP growth is expected to increase to 1.9 per cent in 2018, with non-oil growth strengthening to 2.3 per cent.

The current account balance is expected to be in a surplus of 9.3 per cent of GDP in 2018 as oil export revenues increase and remittance outflows remain subdued and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority’s (SAMA) net foreign assets are expected to increase this year and over the medium-term.

The IMF said that bank profitability should increase as interest margins widen, and banks remain well capitalised and liquid.

In a statement, IMF directors praised the authorities’ fiscal reforms which include the introduction of value-added tax (VAT) and further energy price increases at the beginning of 2018.

Additionally, the fiscal deficit is projected to continue to narrow, from 9.3 per cent of GDP in 2017 to 4.6 per cent of GDP in 2018 and then further to 1.7 per cent of GDP in 2019.

The deficit is expected to continue to be financed by a combination of asset drawdowns and domestic and international borrowing.