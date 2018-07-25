Oil rises as industry group shows US crude and fuel stock drop

Futures burst higher from the settlement in New York on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute was said to report nationwide crude stockpiles declined 3.16 million barrels last week. At the same time, API indicated a decline in supplies at the key Cushing pipeline hub, which would be for a 10th straight week, if Energy Information Administration data confirms it on Wednesday.

“It’s a bit of surprise that it’s across the board,” said James Williams, president of London, Arkansas-based energy researcher WTRG Economics. “It’s clearly a bullish report. It’s the normal summer tightening because it’s driving season.”

The US oil benchmark has declined almost eight per cent this month amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China that threaten global energy demand. While prices gained briefly on Monday amid a war of words between the US and Iran over oil exports - a war that has since appeared to soften - investors remain worried about oversupply. Producers including Saudi Arabia have pledged to boost production to make up for losses from other nations.

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery traded at $68.75 a barrel at 4:36 p.m. after settling at $68.52 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 36 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for September settlement added 38 cents to end the session at $73.44 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a $4.92 premium to WTI.

Brent contracts are signaling a short-term surplus. The September contract was trading at a 36-cent discount to October - a condition known as contango—as higher Libyan production allayed supply concerns after a labor dispute at North Sea platforms operated by Total SA.

In the US, crude inventories are currently sitting at about 411 million barrels, near the lowest level since February 2015. A US government report is forecast to show a three million-barrel decline in commercial crude stockpiles, according to a Bloomberg survey.

An earlier Bloomberg forecast showed inventories at the key Cushing storage hub declined by an estimated 900,000 barrels last week.

The API was also said to report that gasoline supplies slid 4.87 million barrels. That would be the biggest draw since March if EIA data confirms it. Meanwhile, distillate inventories dropped 1.32 million barrels and Cushing supplies decreased 808,000 barrels.

“What we’ve been seeing in the crude stock numbers is increased volatility,” said Bill O’Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management LLC in St. Louis. “The reality is this is high gasoline demand season. They’re going to keep refineries operating pretty strongly until after Labor Day.”