DED signs MoU with Algorythma for blockchain and AI applications

The Department of Economic Development (DED) Abu Dhabi and Algorythma, have signed an MoU aiming to promote joint cooperation between the two parties as well as implementing projects, initiatives and strategies related to digital transformation, reported local newswire, WAM.

The collaboration seeks to launch CoBE, which will provide services to both government and private entities to run programmes for their blockchain-based businesses and provide leadership, best practises, research as well as support and training.

Additionally, the two parties agreed to partner in strengthening the blockchain service platform on a national level through relevant government agencies.

The move seeks to build and deliver solutions based on this technology, enabling digital strategies and AI capabilities through brainstorming, recommendations as well as implementation of various digital initiatives and strategies.

Khalifa Bin Salem Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the DED said that the government is currently focussing on transforming Abu Dhabi into the ideal destination for investment and entrepreneurship in the region, in line with the integrated innovation system established by Abu Dhabi government within Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.