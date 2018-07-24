Global reports KWD 7.4 million revenues, KWD 2.9 million net profit H1 2018

The firm reported a net profit of KWD 2.9 million ($9.7 million) compared to KWD 2.7 million ($8.9 million), revenues of KWD 7.4 million ($24.5 million) and fee and commission income of KWD 4.9 million ($16.3 million), representing 67 per cent of total revenues.

Asset Management generated KWD 5.1 million ($16.7 million) revenues and the Asset Under Management (AUM) grew by KWD 27 million to KWD 937 million ($3.1 billion) stemming from both new money raising and performance driven AUM growth and affected by cash distributions to clients.

On the buy-side, the private equity asset management team exited two portfolio companies and distributed around $100 million to clients investing in Global Buyout Fund and GMFA and is currently working on two further exits.

The real estate asset management team expanded and diversified its real estate holdings to include western Europe by acquiring a property in the logistics industry. The team also completed the sale of the first property acquired as part of the UK National Commercial Real Estate Program in September 2015 and let to National Air Traffic Services (NATS), achieving total return of 23.1 per cent, internal rate of return of 10.3 per cent of which the income element represented 9.3 per cent per annum.

Special situations asset management entered into a specialized asset management agreement with a regional group to manage a portfolio worth $90 million.

The Investment Banking team generated KWD 0.4 million ($1.4 million) revenues from three M&A mandates in the financial and industrial sectors. The team is currently working on several mandates and has an interesting pipeline of M&A and advisory mandates.

On the brokerage front, Global, through its brokerage arm First Brokerage Company (Oula Wasata), made focused efforts to grow its institutional brokerage business and is well equipped to benefit from the expected increase in liquidity following the inclusion of Kuwait Bourse in the FTSE Russell Emerging Markets index in September 2018. During the six months period, Global generated KWD 0.6 million ($2.0 million) in revenues from the brokerage business line.

The Company’s continuous efforts to control and rationalise its cost base resulted in a decline of KWD 1.2 million ($3.9 million) or 21 per cent in the operating cost base to KWD 4.5 million.

Early May 2018 and after months of discussions with several potential buyers, a sales agreement was signed between NCH Ventures, the majority shareholder of Global, and KAMCO Investment Company. Execution of the sale agreement and transfer of ownership is being implemented and once the acquisition is completed, the regional capital markets are expected to witness the rise of a much bigger and stronger regional player with diversified offerings, competent teams, and the largest combined AUM in Kuwait.

“These financial results are a testimony of the team’s efforts in the successful implementation of the fee-based business strategy focusing on our clients, thus maintaining high quality of revenues. We have successfully closed several transactions, won a number of new mandates and reported positive results,” said Sulaiman Mohammed Al-Rubaie, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Interim CEO.

He added that the firm is working hard to achieve a similar achievement and performance in the next half of the year; despite significant internal and external challenges faced due to the volatile geopolitical markets and the activities leading to changes in the company’s shareholders’ structure, the hurdles can be overcome with a strong and loyal customer base and dedicated teams that make it possible.

The board of directors met and approved the financial results for the period ended 30 June 2018 and restructured the board committees following the recall of the reserve board member and former director in the company, Khalid Al-Shamsi, to replace a resigned board member.