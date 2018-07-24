Lafarge Africa plans to sell shares in bid to trim debt

Lafarge Africa Plc plans to raise as much as $249 million through a share sale in Nigeria, with the continent’s second-biggest cement producer using the funds to lower its debt levels.

The move by the Lagos-listed unit of Switzerland-based Lafarge Holcim would be on top of a rights issue of about NGN 130 billion late last year.

span> “Profit is affected by leverage, so it needs to be brought down, “said Bruno Bayet, CFO of Lafarge Africa.

The company’s total debt dropped to about $600 million in 2017 from more than $1 billion. It expects its leverage ratio, which measures the level of debt incurred against its assets, to drop to between 60 and 70 per cent “over the next 18 months,” from more than 100 per cent, Chairman Mobolaji Balogun said in May.

Lafarge Africa’s loss in H1 2018 narrowed to NGN 3.9 billion from NGN 19.7 billion in the previous year, it said in a Nigerian Stock Exchange filing.

The company’s revenue increased four per cent to NGN 162.3 billion.

The stock retreated 10 per cent, the most since June 2013, to NGN 29.25, the lowest since April 2010, making it the worst performer on the 164-member Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index.

Nigeria’s economic recovery may boost second-half sales while ‘increased’ deployment of ‘alternative fuel and coal’ to power its plants will improve margins, added Bayet.

Lafarge aims to turn around its South African operations by cutting costs and embarking on a sales drive.