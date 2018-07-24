Oman sees growth in use of National ePayment Gateway

The number of electronic transactions effected using Oman’s National ePayment Gateway nearly doubled in 2017, reported Oman Observer.

In a statement, Information Technology Authority (ITA), the operator of the National ePayment Gateway, said that around 1.9 million transactions were made using the portal in 2017, up from around 1.1 million in 2016.

The National ePayment Gateway was a launched by ITA a year to enable Oman’s transition into the digital economy, and it underscores the importance of secure payments for e-government services, eCommerce as well as eTendering and a host of other online transactions.

The ePayment Gateway currently accepts all international credit cards and debit cards including Visa, MasterCard, Amex as well as Diner cards.