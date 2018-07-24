UAE’s Invest Bank’s ratings lowered

The lowered rating followed the sizeable increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) in 2017 and in Q1 2018, which has led to a significant decline in the loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage ratio and the impairment of the capital base. CI Ratings understands that the Bank is considering a capital increase later this year, but even with the equity infusion, capital buffers will remain weak unless there are significant recoveries.

The Bank’s ‘BBB’ rating in the past was substantially underpinned by its strong coverage ratios, which mitigated concerns related to its consistently high NPL ratio for many years. The deterioration in coverage was therefore a major reason behind the decision to lower the ratings. CI also believes that it could take a few years for the Bank to build its key asset quality parameters to their previous sound levels. The sizeable increase in the cost of risk leading to a net loss in 2017, customer concentrations in deposits and sector concentrations in the credit and contingent liabilities portfolios, along with the continuing challenging environment in a few sectors to which the Bank is exposed are other factors constraining the ratings. The Bank’s good operating profitability, despite declining in recent years owing to narrowing margins, and its satisfactory loan-based liquidity ratios along with low maturity mismatches are major factors supporting the rating.

The short-term FCR is maintained at ‘A3’. The FCRs are also underpinned by the support of the federal government. The Support Rating is maintained at ‘3’, indicating a high likelihood of assistance from the UAE government in case of need. A ‘Stable’ outlook is assigned to all the ratings in view of a proposed capital increase later this year, which would strengthen the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and improve asset quality buffers. If the capital increase does not take place fairly soon and/or is insufficient, and asset quality metrics worsen further this could put downward pressure on all the ratings.

IB is a small bank with a credit portfolio that consists mainly of exposures to medium-sized entities in the emirates of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. There is some concentration in the contracting sector; however, CI notes that the Bank has been active for more than 40 years in this sector and that the NPL ratio of the contracting book is not higher than the Bank’s average NPL ratio over the previous several years. Moreover, most of the lending is done on a secured basis. CI notes that the Bank’s related-party exposures have largely been stable over the years with no impairments and the book is moderately low by UAE standards.

There was a sizeable increase in both impaired loans and past due not impaired loans over 90 days in 2017. The problems in the SME sector (manufacturing and construction) related to the economic slowdown in previous years contributed to the growth in impairments. The rise in past due not impaired loans over 90 days in 2017 was due to payment delays by companies and even local authorities in the contracting sector; however, there was a significant decline in these loans in Q1 2018. The substantial increase in impaired loans in Q1 2018 was mainly due to the classification of a large corporate account. Other signs of stress such as the ratios of past due loans less than 90 days old, watch listed loans and renegotiated performing loans to gross loans are at low levels.

Despite a large provision charge for loan losses last year, which led to a net loss, IB’s LLR coverage ratio declined substantially, and there was a further fall in Q1 2018. The Bank’s NPL and LLR coverage ratios and its capital buffers are presently the weakest in CI’s peer-group table. A capital increase proposed for later this year would alleviate the situation to some extent but even with the additional equity, if recoveries are weak, IB’s effective NPL coverage ratio will remain low. Despite the Bank’s net loss, its Basel III CAR at end 2017 remained above the regulatory minimum but capital was substantially impaired by unprovided NPLs. There was a decline in CAR in Q1 2018 after the negative adjustment for IFRS 9. Given that risk charges are likely to be high in the coming quarters, the Bank may not be able to generate adequate retained earnings to build its capital ratios without a substantial capital infusion.

The Bank’s loan-based liquidity ratios were satisfactory at end 2017; key ratios improved at year-end owing to good growth in customer deposits. Liquid and quasi-liquid asset holdings were stable at end 2017 but remained well below the peer-group average. A larger stock of liquid assets and other marketable securities would provide more comfort particularly in view of the high customer concentrations in the Bank’s deposit base (in common with most banks in the country). The good increase in liquid assets in Q1 2018 is noted.

IB’s key profitability ratios continue to be good overall, although these have weakened over the last few years, in line with the sector average, reflecting narrowing net interest margins (NIM). Notwithstanding this, the Bank’s operating profitability ratio remains strong, underpinned by its wide NIM, a good non-interest income base and low operating costs. Key ratios have been consistently above the average for many years. A high-risk charge led to a net loss in 2017. Historically, as a lender primarily to small and medium-sized entities in the country, IB’s risk charges have been sizeable but the Bank’s average yield on loans and advances has also been high.

IB was incorporated in the emirate of Sharjah in 1975. Its principal shareholders are businessmen from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. With total assets of AED17 billion (USD4.6 billion) at end 2017, IB ranks among the smaller banks in the country. The bulk of its customers are small and medium-sized companies. Contractor and trade finance, and loans to manufacturing companies are important corporate banking activities.