Rising oil revenues lift GCC nations’ outlook

The increase in oil revenues is greatly improving the outlook for budget and trade balances among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries but will do very little to boost economic growth, reported Reuters.

The agreement by global oil producers to step up production partly to compensate for anticipated losses in production by Iran, which faces US sanctions is also seen as an advantage for Gulf states.

The development is likely to benefit state finances and external surpluses across the region, especially in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi investment bank, Jadwa forecasts Riyadh’s oil revenues at $154 billion this year, instead of the $131 billion which the government budgeted last December.

Additionally, fiscal forecasts for the other Gulf Cooperation Council states have also improved, UAE is currently enjoying a state budget surplus of 0.1 per cent of GDP this year instead of a 2.9 per cent deficit and the forecast for 2019 has switched to a 1.4 per cent surplus from a 2.2 per cent deficit.

Saudi Arabia is also now seen running a surplus of 8.7 per cent of GDP this year.

However, private sectors are still struggling with government austerity steps such as tax rises and spending curbs.

UAE’s growth forecasts remain unchanged from the previous poll at 2.6 per cent this year and 3.2 per cent in 2019, Bahrain is expected to run a budget deficit of 8.8 per cent of GDP this year instead of the 9.8 per cent previously forecast with its current account expected to stay in deficit until 2020.