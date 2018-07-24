Temenos appoints new Head of Sales for Africa region

Menage brings over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, including numerous business development and managerial roles at Thomson Reuters, where he spent 12 years. Within Thomson Reuters, Menage worked in London, Dubai, and lastly South Africa where he took on the role of Head of Sales for Risk and Managed Services for Africa. Most recently, Menage worked with Oracle as Regional Director for Middle East and Africa.

Temenos has more than 20 years of experience in providing universal, central, microfinance and Islamic banking solutions to banks in the African continent with over 80 customers across East and West Africa and plans to continue capitalising on its strong growth in the region. The company remains dedicated to providing the world’s number one banking software to banks and financial institutions of all sizes throughout Africa.

“I have been thoroughly impressed by the track record, the investment, and the products roadmap Temenos is bringing to the market and I am truly delighted to join the organization at such a tipping point for the financial services industry in Africa. The solutions brought to market by Temenos around digital banking, financial inclusion, and payments will accompany the development of many banks aiming at providing new and existing clients access to financial products. With Temenos’ well-established and market leading solution for retail, corporate, and private banking, I am looking forward to engaging with our clients and understanding how we can empower them to reach their goals,” said Menage.

Through Temenos’ experience in the region, the company has gained a deep understanding of the specific requirements of banks in Africa. From replacing legacy systems, to adhering to new regulation and risk management, or financial inclusion through optimizing customer experience and extending the adoption of banking channels. With Menage’s proven background in building new business and managing relationships in the region, he is ideally suited to lead the Temenos team in delivering its growth strategy.

“I am delighted to welcome Alex on board as Head of Sales for Africa during such an exciting time of growth and expansion for Temenos in the region. As an organisation, we are committed to bringing our award-winning technology to banks and financial institutions of any size throughout Africa, and Alex’s appointment further demonstrates this commitment,” said Jean-Paul Mergeai, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa.