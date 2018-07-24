Fisch investment strategies outperform market in H1 2018

The next stage of the company’s growth will see significant investment in research and portfolio management capabilities, as well as in new technologies. The planned expansion builds on the company’s long-term positive business performance, which has continued throughout the first half of 2018. The majority of Fisch’s investment strategies outperformed their benchmarks, generating added value for investors with a long-term perspective. Client assets under management (AUM) increased to around $10.8 billion, in a challenging environment for all asset classes.

Recognised at home and abroad for its expertise, in particular in convertible and corporate bonds and multi asset/absolute return solutions, Fisch Asset Management has steadily expanded its business activities in recent years. At present, the focused, active asset manager primarily operates in Switzerland and Germany. In the next phase of expansion, co-CEOs Philipp Good and Juerg Sturzenegger, who have been running Fisch since the start of 2017, seek to tap into additional core markets and internationalise the business.

Accordingly, significant investment will be committed to research and portfolio management capabilities. The current team of experts will be expanded by hiring five more international specialists, bringing the total number to over 30. New hires have also recently been made in Risk Management, Legal & Compliance, Operations and Product Management. At the end of June, Fisch had a total of 88 employees.

Fisch was confronted with substantially higher volatility and mixed market performance in the first half of the year. Despite this, the majority of its convertible and corporate bond funds were able to beat their benchmarks. As at 30 June, this was true for more than 90% of products over a three-year horizon, and nearly 80% of products over a five-year horizon. In a challenging market environment for convertible and corporate bond funds, Fisch achieved inflows of around $900 million, although much of this was offset by redemptions. In total, client assets rose slightly, to around $10.8 billion in the first half of the year.

“The first half of the year was challenging, given that our investment strategies are based primarily on convertible and corporate bonds. Nevertheless, we still managed to achieve above-average relative performance for our clients – mainly institutional investors – in a generally negative market environment. These newly acquired client assets demonstrate the attractiveness of our strategies for investors with a long-term horizon. Our focus now is to further increase our AUM in a sustainable manner,” said Good.

The FISCH CB Global Dynamic Fund, which was launched on 31 May, pursues a strategy of dynamic allocation across the entire convertible bond universe. In rising markets, it focuses on securities with higher delta. This fund provides an alternative for equity investors looking to take advantage of the potential offered by equities, but at the same time seeking downside protection.

“This new fund is a dynamic addition to our historically more conservative product range, combining the most attractive investment opportunities in one portfolio,” concluded Good.