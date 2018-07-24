Algeria's economic policy might accelerate inflation, say IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Algeria’s decision to turn to monetary fund to cut budget deficits is likely to increase inflation as the country’s non-oil sector remains weak, reported Reuters.

The country’s increased liquidity may raise nominal wealth and stimulate demand, causing prices to rise in the short term due to insufficient domestic supply, added IMF.

The government has imposed import restrictions for some goods including foodstuffs and home appliances as part of measures to cut spending and offset the fall in energy revenue since 2014.

Last year the North African country approved a law allowing the central bank to lend directly to the public treasury to overcome deficits after a fall in energy earnings.

Algeria’s inflation dropped to 5.6 per cent in 2017 from 6.4 per cent the previous year.