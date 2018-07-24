DFM net profit down 43 per cent in H1 2018

The DFM has announced a 43 per cent decrease in net profit in H1 2018, from AED 145.6 million in 2017 to AED 82.8 million during the corresponding period in 2018.

Additionally, the net profit of Q2 2018 also decrease by 22 per cent to AED 33.9 million from 43.3 million in Q2 2017.

The company’s expenses reached AED 99.6 million compared to AED 93.7 million during the same period under review in 2017.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of the DFM, said that during the first half of 2018, the company implemented numerous development initiatives aimed at further enhancing its infrastructure and regulations in line with international best practises and as part of its strategy 2021 that focuses on diversifying the DFM’s products and services.

"Within this context, the DFM has launched the Allocation Account mechanism in the first step of its kind among regional markets," added Kazim.