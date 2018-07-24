EFG Hermes Concludes third consecutive ECM transaction in under two months

The transaction is the largest internationally marketed equity offering out of Kuwait since 2012 – and marks EFG Hermes’ third consecutive ECM transaction in under two months.

EFG Hermes, a leading financial services corporation in frontier and emerging markets, has successfully concluded the $226 million sale of 17 per cent of Humansoft Holding Company K.S.C.P (Humansoft), the GCC’s largest private tertiary education company, by Al Othman Commercial Enterprises Company (Al Othman) in a widely marketed accelerated equity offering.

This Reg S/144A transaction is the largest accelerated equity offering in the Middle East and North Africa and is among the top ten in Emerging EMEA in 2018. EFG Hermes acted as sole bookrunner and financial advisor to Al Othman.

“We are delighted to conclude our second GCC ECM transaction in under two months, this one coming on Boursa Kuwait, a market that is expected to positively perform over the coming few months,” said Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of the Investment Bank at EFG Hermes. He added the launch and close this transaction occurred in a record time; the transaction was successfully placed in eight hours, offering the firm the opportunity to avail a highly compelling investment play in one of the region’s most promising markets and sectors.

This transaction marks EFG Hermes’ third equity capital market transaction in under two months. Earlier in July EFG Hermes acted as joint bookrunner on the GBP 125 million IPO of ASA International Group PLC on the London Stock Exchange, advising one of the world’s largest microfinance institutions on the first ever listing by a microfinance lender in Europe. In June, EFG Hermes had advised on the $52 million accelerated equity offering of Orascom Construction Industries on Nasdaq Dubai.

“This transaction is the largest internationally-marketed accelerated equity offering to ever come out of Kuwait and the largest public market equity placement out of Kuwait since 2012. The strong interest from high-quality international institutional investors in what has been a less-than-easy environment for frontier and emerging markets reflects the quality of Humansoft’s business model and is a testament to investor confidence in the Kuwaiti market” noted Mohamed Fahmi, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes. “We are off to a strong start to the second half of the year by successfully closing this landmark transaction, building on the momentum from the first half of the year during which we were ranked as the top MENA ECM advisor.”

EFG Hermes has been named the top MENA ECM advisor by market share of fees generated in 1H18 with a 24.4 per cent market share by Reuters, having completed several key transactions including Orange Egypt’s follow-on offering, which raised $866 million, the largest MENA ECM transaction year-to-date.

The sale of 17 per cent of Humansoft comes approximately two months before Kuwait’s expected phase one entry to the FTSE Russel Emerging Market Index. In April 2017, EFG Hermes had also acted as joint bookrunner on a similar accelerated equity offering for 10 per cent of Humansoft shortly prior to Kuwait’s upgrade to EM status on the MSCI EM index in May 2017.

The transaction will be executed in accordance to the rules and regulations of Boursa Kuwait and the Kuwait Clearing Company.