Latest News
Monday 23, July 2018 by Kudakwashe

Emirates and Etihad say no plans to invest in South African Airways

 

South African media reported that the UAE’s embassy in Pretoria is facilitating investment talks between Emirates, Etihad and SAA.

  

UAE carriers, Emirates Airlines and Etihad have dismissed reports about plans to invest in embattled South African Airways (SAA), reports local daily ArabianBusiness.

Emirates said that it will continue with its current codeshare partnership with SAA, and possibly enhance it in the future but denied existence of plans to invest or take any equity share in SAA or any other airline.

SAA has been struggling financially since 2011 and the authorities has repeatedly said the answer to the financial crisis is an aviation investor.

 

Features & Analyses

Wealth Management Why is there no inflation?

  Mark Burgess, Deputy Global CIO & CIO, EMEA, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, writes about one of the biggest questions… read more