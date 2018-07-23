Emirates and Etihad say no plans to invest in South African Airways

UAE carriers, Emirates Airlines and Etihad have dismissed reports about plans to invest in embattled South African Airways (SAA), reports local daily ArabianBusiness.

Emirates said that it will continue with its current codeshare partnership with SAA, and possibly enhance it in the future but denied existence of plans to invest or take any equity share in SAA or any other airline.

SAA has been struggling financially since 2011 and the authorities has repeatedly said the answer to the financial crisis is an aviation investor.