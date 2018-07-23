DED and Emirates Islamic signs agreement to support e-Traders

The Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, has signed an agreement with Emirates Islamic to support holders of the e-Trader licences being issued by DED to facilitate and regulate business activity through social media and ensure transparency across such business activity.

Commenting on the agreement, Omar Bushahab, CEO of BRL said it’s part of BRL’s commitment to supporting and facilitating business for holders of e-Trader licences, thereby promoting competitiveness and sustainability across their business initiatives and he added that DED will continue to provide the ideal environment and support for e-Traders through creating partnerships with government and private sector entities. "The e-Trader licence provides many privileges to its owners, including the ability to evaluate buyer needs and customer preferences through user feedback and comments. The programme makes it easy to search for a project through the type of activity or brand name, and the buyer's access through all communication channels are recorded on one page, thus making it easier to reach out to new customers.”

Wasim Saifi, Deputy CEO, Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic added that the bank is committed to supporting the Dubai Plan 2021. “The agreement with DED will enable us to support the e-Trader initiative by opening bank accounts, providing expert banking services, as well as offering special privileges and exclusive benefits to help entrepreneurs convert their e-Trader licences to successful projects of the future, ultimately contributing to the growth of our national economy."

The e-Trader licences involve business activities conducted on social networking sites by UAE nationals and GCC citizens living in the emirate of Dubai.