Aramco considers buying PIF’s 70 per cent stake in SABIC

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco is considering buying a controlling stake in SABIC, possibly taking the entire stake owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Kingdom's top sovereign wealth fund.

Aramco seeks a majority stake in SABIC, but if it fails to buy the entire stake, Aramco could end up with a 50 per cent stake, still making it the majority owner, according to Reuters sources.

Last week the CEO of Aramco, Amin Nasser, said that the potential acquisition would affect the time frame of Aramco's planned initial public offering set for later this year.

Aramco plans to boost investments in refining and petrochemicals to secure new markets for its crude, reported Reuters.

SABIC has a market capitalisation of SAR 385.2 billion.