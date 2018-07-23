Mashreq rewards entrepreneurs with Cashback Campaign

From 1 July until 30 September 2018, Mashreq’s business banking customers can earn up to AED 25,000 in cashback rewards for growing their balance. For every AED 50,000 growth in deposits, customers will be eligible to receive cash back.

“Mashreq is committed to supporting the sustainable and steady growth of UAE businesses. The SME sector resiliently proves to be the backbone of the country’s economy, representing approximately 90 percent of its registered companies, and given the current economic landscape, we feel the need to be more innovative than ever to reward business owners for healthy financial behavior. The Cashback campaign has a clear goal of incentivizing customers for their banking relationship with Mashreq,” said Rohit Garg, Head of Business Banking, Mashreq Bank.

The announcement is aligned to Mashreq’s ongoing vision of becoming the trusted partner of SMEs in the UAE, offering them a rewarding, innovative and digital-led banking experience. In 2017, the bank built a customized SME banking platform, complete with multiple channels, including an app called SnappBiz catering to small businesses. SnappBiz enables SMEs to transfer funds, check balances, apply for cheque books, pay bills and obtain special foreign exchange deals while on the move.